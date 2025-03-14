Top staffer for Ferguson abruptly resigns

A member of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson’s executive leadership team abruptly resigned Friday.

The governor’s office confirmed that legislative director Joyce Bruce submitted her resignation after working with Ferguson for years, starting during his time as the state’s attorney general. It’s unclear what prompted the move. The legislative session still has more than a month left before lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn for the year.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that it is in my best professional and personal interest to step away at this time,” Bruce wrote in her resignation letter, provided by the governor’s office. She went on to say that it was not an easy decision and that she remains “deeply committed to the mission of the Ferguson administration.”

As legislative director, Bruce was the lead coordinator between Ferguson and state senators and representatives, and worked with lawmakers to advance the governor’s agenda.

In a statement, Ferguson praised Bruce’s work-record on a number of issues, saying he is “proud” of the accomplishments his office achieved during her tenure.

Bruce could not be reached for comment. Her departure comes at a critical time for the governor. Budget negotiations with the Legislature are about to heat up as the state faces a massive budget deficit. Ferguson has been at odds with members of his own Democratic party, many of whom favor new taxes to boost state revenue. Ferguson, meanwhile, has said repeatedly that he wants to look at making cuts before considering new taxes, but he hasn't ruled them out.

A number of lawmakers in Olympia have recently voiced concerns about the culture within the governor's office -- particularly about how female staff are treated.

Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma) who worked with Bruce in Ferguson’s office back when he was attorney general, said she was “concerned” by Bruce’s departure.

“I think we should ask questions,” Trudeau told KUOW. “I’m hopeful that the governor should take this seriously and work to resolve any concerns moving forward.”

KUOW reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the concerns about workplace culture and received the following reply from communications director Brionna Aho: “We work hard to have an environment that respects everyone. If legislators have concerns, the governor encourages them to contact him.”

In a statement released earlier Friday, the governor wrote that Bruce was instrumental in the push to ban assault-style weapons in the state, adding that she also led efforts to create the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Cold Case Unit and helped expand access to medical financial aid.

“I value Joyce and her dedication to the people of Washington,” Ferguson wrote in the statement. “I hope we have the opportunity to work together in my administration in the future.”

This post has been updated with new information throughout.