Frequently Asked Questions about funding for KNKX

With talk of “defunding the CPB and NPR” circulating in Washington, D.C., many listeners are asking if KNKX’s funding is in jeopardy. Here’s more about how public radio stations like KNKX are funded, our connection to federal support, and how you can make your voice heard.

Does KNKX receive funding from the federal government?

KNKX, along with other public radio and TV stations around the country, receives funding from a nonprofit called the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation, which was authorized by Congress in 1967. The CPB exists to ensure that all Americans have access to high-quality truthful programming, free from influence from political or commercial pressure, and a reliable source for urgent information through the Emergency Alert System.

The CPB is funded annually by an appropriation from Congress. Those funds are distributed to more than 1,400 stations, including KNKX.

How much does KNKX receive from the CPB?

This fiscal year, KNKX received $593,000 from the CPB. It is roughly 6% of our annual budget. The majority of our funding comes from our listeners (79%) and local businesses and nonprofits through their sponsorship of KNKX (14%).

What would happen to KNKX without that funding?

For decades, KNKX has relied on CPB funding for stability, providing a crucial base of support for our programming and services. In addition to funding KNKX programming like jazz, blues, and news, the funds from the CPB support the maintenance and operation of our network of towers and transmitters, which is the largest in Washington state. Thanks to that reach, our signal connects residents in more than 13 counties to this free service and provides a crucial Emergency Alert System.

Losing this funding would likely lead to difficult decisions and sacrifices at the expense of access to local journalism, beloved cultural programming and our overall service to the community.

How would the community be affected if KNKX loses this funding?

Communities around Western Washington would be negatively impacted by this choice. KNKX is the only independent news source for many communities. We offer free news to the community without commercial, political, or university influence. Our jazz and blues is also beloved by hundreds of thousands of listeners around the region, connecting them to music that inspires, transforms, and uplifts. Our integration into the Emergency Alert System is also critical to Washington residents in a crisis. You can read more in our annual impact report.

How can I take action to advocate for continued federal support of public media?

You can make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition.

You are also welcome to reach out to your congressional representatives directly and are encouraged to share your story about why public media is important to you. If you don’t know who represents you in the House of Representatives, you can look it up based on your address.

How else can I help?

KNKX relies on the ongoing and generous support of our listeners. If you’re already a supporter, thank you. And if you’re not a current donor or can give more generously, now is an excellent time! You can start giving , increase your sustaining gift, or consider becoming a Leadership Circle donor.

Proudly share your support for public media, and encourage your friends to support us, too.

