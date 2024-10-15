Donate
Latino voters have changed their views on abortion, research shows

By Noah Caldwell,
Jonaki MehtaWilliam TroopAilsa Chang
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:13 PM PDT

Research shows 62% of Latinos believe abortion should be mostly legal. That’s a big jump from 20 years ago.

Noah Caldwell
Jonaki Mehta
Ailsa Chang
