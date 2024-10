It’s budget season all over Washington state. In Seattle, the mayor recently unveiled a budget to close a $250 million dollar shortfall. KNKX Reporter Mayowa Aina has the latest on a budget proposal from the city of Tacoma.

The city is projecting a $24 million shortfall in its general fund. This is the fund that pays for fire and police response, homelessness services, and even provides resources for the libraries in Tacoma.