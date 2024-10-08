Announcing the new president and general manager of KNKX

The board of directors of KNKX Public Radio announced today the appointment of David Fischer to the role of president and general manager, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the organization.

Joey Cohn announced his retirement in the spring after 37 years at the station. He will work with Fischer to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“We’re delighted to welcome David after a highly competitive nationwide search led by the Valtas Group,” said Claire Grace, KNKX board chair. “He’s a highly-regarded and collaborative leader with a passion for serving the community. His strong business mindset, audience development initiatives, and fundraising expertise will help KNKX to continue to thrive. David has demonstrated experience taking organizations to new heights thanks to his skill and vision.”

“I am so proud to be joining this team, which has for more than 50 years been delivering this essential public service to the community,” said Fischer, who has been a listener of the station since 1994. “The dual format of providing music and news is so important. The station’s excellent regional and national news keeps the community informed while its world-class jazz and blues bring joy and inspiration to the audience.”

As a leader of Tacoma Arts Live and the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, Fischer has presented more than a hundred jazz and blues artists along with many news hosts and NPR personalities.

Fischer’s background includes more than 30 years of experience in arts management, including 18 years as CEO at Tacoma Arts Live, where he tripled the revenue of the organization while simultaneously programming and engaging with new audiences.

He also brings a history of coalition-building and advocacy—most notably through his statewide work as a board member and chair for Culture Access WA. The organization shaped and shepherded a bill through the legislature that enabled counties and cities to pass local taxation for the arts, resulting in the passage of Doors Open in King County and Tacoma Creates in Tacoma.

“I have known David for many years, and found him to be a skilled and visionary leader,” said outgoing president and general manager Joey Cohn. “I appreciate the care and thoughtfulness that the board took in their search to find just the right person.”

Fischer will start full-time in his new role on November 18 after an overlap with Cohn.