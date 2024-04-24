Donate
Artists call attention to lack of creative infrastructure in Tacoma

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:25 PM PDT

Artists need more than grants to support their work. They need studio space to create and places to show their work. A new organization in Tacoma hopes to fill in those gaps.

CONCEPT is an experiential creative agency puts on events like pop up showcases, advocates for artists, and provides artists for hire. They say Tacoma can be a difficult place for artists - especially artists of color - to live because of a lack of studio space, few places to showcase artwork, and limited opportunities or reasons to gather around art. CONCEPT's latest events are posted to their Instagram page.

Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
