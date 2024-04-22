Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth

By Rebecca Hersher
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:14 AM PDT

Heat-related deaths in Europe have increased at least 30% in the last 20 years, according to a new report by the European Union's climate and weather service.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher
Related Content