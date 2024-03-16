Fresh Air Weekend: Jenny Slate; Julio Torres

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

As a 'Seasoned Professional,' Jenny Slate now finds strength in her sensitivity: The comic can pick up on the "micro bad mood" of whoever she's talking to. And when she wants her 3-year-old daughter to open up, she talks to her in the voice of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

In 'Problemista' Julio Torres spins immigration stress into satire: The comic, actor and filmmaker came to the U.S. from El Salvador in his 20s. "This movie deals with the problem of immigration, but I think of it as a very silly, happy and joyful movie," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

