Injured workers sue Seattle after demolition of Pier 58

Three years ago, Seattle’s Pier 58 — also known as Waterfront Park — was demolished. City officials had determined it was no longer safe for the public. But during the demolition two men fell into Elliott Bay and were hit by concrete and debris. A third ran toward his coworkers trying to save them. Now, the three men are suing the city and its contractors, alleging the demolition was unsafe.

Personal injury attorney William Fuld is representing the workers, two of whom, he says, have been unable to return to work. Fuld says there were not enough safeguards in place.

"They had a rushed, five-minute safety briefing, were handed just life vests essentially, and told to run the other way if this whistle or this siren blew," Fuld said.

Fuld says two of the men heard the siren as they were hitting the water. The Seattle City Attorney’s office says it hired an experienced contractor for the demolition and that the company’s insurer is paying to defend the city against the lawsuit. The Seattle Times was the first to report on the lawsuit, which was filed in June.