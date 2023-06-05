KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tourists at Yellowstone put newborn elk in a car and head to police station

Published June 5, 2023 at 2:46 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

Some recent visitors to Yellowstone National Park spotted a newborn elk. While others might have snapped a photo and moved on, these tourists decided to drive the elk calf to a police station. It ended up running away. Sure, they were trying to help, but park officials say that people have been attacked by big elks in Yellowstone after getting too close to a calf. So, as park officials say, enjoy the scenic wonders, but don't let them take your life away.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition
Related Content