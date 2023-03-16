March 16: A recording star has a hit in the afterlife; a Blue Jay is born

MARCH 16



Northwest history: your birthday here?

On this day in 1995 the high temperature recorded at SeaTac was a very pleasant 59 degrees. And that’s about all I have for you. As far as I can see, regional history decided to take a wellness day today. After perusing a few Northwest history websites, I can’t find any information that might amaze or amuse you.

This is where the Comments section will come in handy. If you know of something of great historic import that took place in our neck of the woods on this day, please enlighten us.

Or maybe today’s your birthday. If so, many happy returns, and please feel free to log this momentous event below. A little biographical information would be nice, but by no means necessary—though it’d be helpful to know why we should care. No need to stint on self-praise. Maybe this is the perfect opportunity to create a tribute to yourself and say all things you’ve been waiting in vain to hear from others. Show the ingrates how it’s done.

Otis Redding becomes the first artist to have a posthumous #1 record - 1986

On this day in 1968, one of the all-time great soul/R&B singers, Otis Redding, set a record that, for me, is a total heart-breaker. He became the first recording artist to have a #1 hit posthumously—‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay,’ written by Redding and guitarist, Steve Cropper.

The song was unfinished when, on December 9, 1967, Redding (at age 26) died in a plane crash outside Madison, Wisconsin. Most elements of the song, however were ‘in the can,’ as they say, and the best way Cropper could deal with his grief over the loss of his friend was to go into the studio and finish it. It was released on January 8th, ’68 and first topped the Billboard chart on this day.

I’ll undoubtedly have more to say about Otis when his birthday rolls around but for now, here’s the song. It’s beautiful.

(NOTE—That whistling at the end? It was a kind of place-holder from one of the song’s recording sessions. Redding and Cropper intended to write another verse to replace it but Otis died before that happened. Cropper, very touchingly, left it unfinished.)

A kid in clover

Well, well, well…a very happy 24th birthday to Toronto Blue Jays baseball star, Vladimir Guerreo, Jr—a young man who, in my book, has it made. His current annual salary is $14,500,000 and he gets to play baseball for a living. He plays first base, primarily, and is always big trouble for the opposing team when he steps into the batter’s box.

Guerreo was born in Toronto in 1999. His dad, Vlad Senior, was a 9-time Major League baseball all-star who obviously taught his son everything he knows. Basically the kid’s been a ball player since birth, so maybe he’s not having the fun I think he’s having in the big leagues. On the other hand, his salary would probably make up for at least some of the tedium, right?

I guess I’m talking about Vlad today because I’m looking forward to the beginning of baseball season later this month. I’d like this guy way better if he was on our side…

