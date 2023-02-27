© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal tumors

By Ayana Archie
Published February 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2022.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2022.

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery Monday to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract, he said.

Castro, who represents Texas' 20th Congressional District, said in a statement that the tumors, which doctors discovered last summer in a series of tests, were small and slow-growing and did not present any symptoms.

"My prognosis is good," he said. "I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio."

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support," he said.

Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors are a type of cancer that forms in the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the colon, rectum, stomach and small intestine, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The GI tract is part of the body's digestive system, and is responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients from food and excreting waste.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie

Why Give To KNKX?

Simply put, listener support is at the heart of all we do at KNKX. You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news coverage, music by knowledgeable and passionate hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on our community of listeners for more than half of our financial support. Give to the music and stories that inspire, inform and connect our community.

Donate