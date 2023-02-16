Where does Iran go now?

Are the demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini more than protests? Are they a revolution?

Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that they're a revolution in the mindset of the Iranian people, not a revolution on the streets.

Though the protests have not reached a "critical mass," he says that a majority of Iranians now believe that the regime is incapable of real reform and want fundamental change.

