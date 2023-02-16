Iran's government has tamped down most protests. But anger and desperation persist

"This kind of dissent? It doesn't go away." That's what NPR heard from a 20-year-old woman outside a shopping mall in North Tehran.

The Iranian regime has cracked down hard on the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. She died in the custody of the country's so-called morality police after being arrested, allegedly for wearing her headscarf incorrectly.

In conversations on the streets of Iran, NPR found that the grievances that have fueled the protests are still alive. And, despite fear of repercussions from authorities for speaking out, many people shared their desire for change from or even an end to the regime.

