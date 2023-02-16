Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iran's government has tamped down most protests. But anger and desperation persist

By Connor Donevan,
Courtney DorningFatma TanisMary Louise Kelly
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST
Women hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration denouncing her death by Iraqi and Iranian Kurds outside the U.N. offices in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sept. 24, 2022.
SAFIN HAMED
/
AFP via Getty Images
Women hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration denouncing her death by Iraqi and Iranian Kurds outside the U.N. offices in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sept. 24, 2022.

"This kind of dissent? It doesn't go away." That's what NPR heard from a 20-year-old woman outside a shopping mall in North Tehran.

The Iranian regime has cracked down hard on the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. She died in the custody of the country's so-called morality police after being arrested, allegedly for wearing her headscarf incorrectly.

In conversations on the streets of Iran, NPR found that the grievances that have fueled the protests are still alive. And, despite fear of repercussions from authorities for speaking out, many people shared their desire for change from or even an end to the regime.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Connor Donevan
See stories by Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Fatma Tanis
See stories by Fatma Tanis
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content