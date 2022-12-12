© 2022 Pacific Public Media

UW researchers call for regulation of automated license plate readers

KNKX Public Radio | By Lilly Ana Fowler
Published December 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM PST

All across Washington state there’s a technology that law enforcement, private companies and even some individuals are using – Automated license plate readers.

Researchers at the University of Washington Center for Human Rights are concerned the data collected could be used to impede immigrant rights or restrict access to reproductive healthcare. In a new report, the UW center is calling for greater regulation of the technology.

University of Washington Center for Human Rightslicense platestechnologydataimmigrant rightsabortion rights in Washington State
Lilly Ana Fowler
Lilly Ana Fowler reports on social justice issues for KNKX. She previously worked for the nonprofit news site Crosscut — a partner of KCTS 9, Seattle’s PBS station. Reach her at lfowler@knkx.org.
