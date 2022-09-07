© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

King County health officials urge new COVID-19 booster, flu shot

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT
A man is about to insert a needle into a person's arm.
Ted S. Warren
/
The Associated Press
DeMarcus Hicks gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Dec. 20, 2021, at a vaccination clinic in Federal Way.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster.

Public Health – Seattle & King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection, The Seattle Times reported.

Community transmission is relatively low in King County, with about 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. The new booster is a bivalent vaccine, meaning it's the original COVID-19 vaccine formula plus the BA. 4 and BA. 5 spike protein components. Together they give additional protection by targeting the omicron subvariants that are more transmissible.

An initial allocation of 191,100 booster doses is headed to providers throughout the state this week.

Officials recommend people 12 and older who have already received their initial vaccine series sign up for a booster appointment with their health provider or local pharmacy.

Officials are also urging people to consider getting a flu shot.

“After the relatively quiet seasons that we’ve had the last few years with little influenza circulating, it’s quite possible that the reintroduction of influenza will be more severe because lots of people haven’t seen flu for a couple of years and therefore their immune systems just aren’t primed and ready for it,” Duchin said.

He suggests one shot for the flu in one arm and a COVID booster shot in the other, if possible.

Tags

COVID-19 covid vaccineflu vaccineKing County Public HealthJeff Duchin
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content