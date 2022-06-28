Despite heavy criticism, Gov. Stitt is the favorite to win the Oklahoma GOP primary

Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM ET

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Stitt was a political outsider when he first ran for and won office in 2018. Now, with his GOP opponents polling in single digits, Stitt is largely expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's primary.

The governor, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has largely held to familiar party lines, signing a bill to allow for the permitless carry of firearms and resuming capital punishment in the state, following two botched executions in 2014 and 2015.

Stitt has also touted that he would sign every bill in opposition to abortion that came to his desk, and he's arguably done that. In May, he signed into law a bill that was deemed at the time the most restrictive abortion bill in the country, which effectively banned all abortions beginning at fertilization.

But, Stitt's administration has come under fire over the misspending of pandemic relief funds, accusations of improper pressure put upon the state's pardon and parole board and a scandal involving a local barbecue chain operating restaurants at state parks.

Stitt is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, but his tense standoff with Oklahoma tribes following the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling in 2020 has drawn the ire of many, including those inside his own party. During a legislative fight with the governor last month, one lawmaker classified Stitt's behavior toward tribes as "racist and hateful."

The Democrats

Sue Ogrocki / AP / AP Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister delivers a report on Epic Charter Schools during a news conference June 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Hofmeister have massive fundraising advantages over their opponents heading into the primary.

On the other side of the ticket, two women are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

The state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, flipped her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat last fall claiming Stitt had hijacked her former party. She has criticized Stitt's handling of the pandemic and referred to his leadership as divisive and ineffective.

Even in a ruby red state where more than half of voters are registered Republicans and just 31% are registered Democrats, Hofmeister is expected to give Stitt some competition in the general election. But, she will first have to hold off former state lawmaker Connie Johnson on Tuesday.

While Republican primaries are closed in Oklahoma, Democratic primaries are open to Independent voters.

U.S. Senate

A crowded field of 13 Republicans is vying to fill the remainder of longtime U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's term. Inhofe, who has held the seat since 1994, announced in February he was retiring at the end of the year.

Leading the race to replace him is U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon. Both are enrolled citizens of tribal nations - Mullin is Cherokee and Shannon is Chickasaw. If either is elected, they will become the only current Indigenous U.S. senator and just the fifth in the history of the Senate.

Other candidates include state Sen. Nathan Dahm, Inhofe's chief of staff Luke Holland and Scott Pruitt, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Trump for less than two years before months of ethics scandals and investigations led to his resignation.

The race is likely headed for an August runoff, with the top two candidates advancing.

In the other U.S. Senate primary, incumbent James Lankford is heavily favored against Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who has been endorsed by Trump allies Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

Copyright 2022 KOSU