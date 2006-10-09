Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


United Nations Weighs North Korea Response

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 9, 2006 at 1:00 PM PDT
President Bush speaks on the phone with Chinese President Hu Jintao in the Oval Office of the White House Monday.
Getty Images
President Bush speaks on the phone with Chinese President Hu Jintao in the Oval Office of the White House Monday.

President Bush swiftly condemned North Korea's reported nuclear weapons test, saying the United States would hold North Korea "fully accountable for the consequences of such action."

The U.N. Security Council began drafting a resolution that could lead to further sanctions against North Korea. The United States wants to crack down on North Korea's sales and purchases of weapons related material, and curb illicit financial activities.

