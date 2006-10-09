United Nations Weighs North Korea Response

President Bush swiftly condemned North Korea's reported nuclear weapons test, saying the United States would hold North Korea "fully accountable for the consequences of such action."

The U.N. Security Council began drafting a resolution that could lead to further sanctions against North Korea. The United States wants to crack down on North Korea's sales and purchases of weapons related material, and curb illicit financial activities.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.