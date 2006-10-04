Conservative Groups Call for Accountability on Foley

Anyone who knew of resigned Rep. Mark Foley's improper conduct should resign and face prosecution, a coalition of conservative groups says in a letter released Tuesday.

Paul Weyrich, an author of the letter from the Arlington Group, a coalition of 70 socially conservative organizations, called for House Speaker Dennis Hastert's resignation.

But after speaking with Hastert Wednesday, Weyrich says he changed his mind, and the speaker should not step down. Michele Norris talks with Weyrich, chairman and CEO of the Free Congress Foundation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.