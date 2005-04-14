© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Californians Cope with Sky-High Gas Prices

By John McChesney
Published April 14, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Gas prices are soaring across the country, but particularly in California. Fuel in the San Francisco Bay Area has topped $3, though the cost has not caused an attendant spike in public transportation ridership.

The Los Angeles area, however, has seen an increase in rail usage this year compared to last. Still, most transportation experts agree that prices will have to remain high for some time before commuters stop using their cars.

John McChesney
