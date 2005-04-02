© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Iraq Names Sunni as Assembly Speaker

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published April 2, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

Lawmakers in Baghdad elect three parliamentary leaders by secret ballot. Industry Minister Hajim al-Hassani, a Sunni Arab, won the parliament's speaker post, leading to hopes that a political impasse may be over and that a government may soon be formed.

The National Assembly balloting came nine weeks after Iraqis voted in historic elections. Hassani is regarded as an ally of Interim Prime Minister Iyad Allawi.

