Fattah candidate Mahmoud Abbas declares victory over his closest rival, Mustafa Barghouti, in Palestine's presidential race. With turnout estimated at more than 60 percent, polls show a large lead for Abbas, who would succeed Yasser Arafat.

Nearly 1.8 million Palestinians visited the polls Sunday to cast their votes for a new president. Hear NPR's Jacki Lyden and NPR's Julie McCarthy.

