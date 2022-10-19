© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Transportation

1 killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM PDT
This photo released by the Oregon State Police shows the scene where one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 north of Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Oregon State Police say the crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks. (Oregon State Police via AP)
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash
This photo released by the Oregon State Police shows the scene where one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 north of Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Oregon State Police say the crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks. (Oregon State Police via AP)
This photo released by the Oregon State Police shows the scene where one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 north of Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Oregon State Police say the crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks. (Oregon State Police via AP)
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

Crashes Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks, Oregon State Police said.

Police told KOIN-TV one person was killed. The crashes spanned more than a mile and closed that part of the interstate.

The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semis, police said. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash, police said.

Transportation officials said later the interstate closure in the area had expanded because of two more multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon.

“BE PATIENT & SLOW DOWN,” Transportation officials said in a tweet.

Traffic was being diverted to Highway 99E and drivers were urged to use other routes.

The Associated Press
