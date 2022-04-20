Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model.

The nine-passenger airplane, which produces no carbon emissions, is expected to take a maiden flight this year. Cape Air, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, operates more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities, the Everett Herald reported.

Deploying a fleet of all-electric planes “will significantly reduce carbon emissions,” cut maintenance and operational costs and give passengers “a smoother and quieter flight experience,” Cape Air said in a news release.

“Cape Air remains committed to sustainability, growth, and innovation, and our partnership with Eviation allows for these commitments to become a reality,” said Linda Markham, the airline’s president and CEO.

Alice is designed to fly 500 miles on a single charge. It will operate in all environments currently served by piston and turbine aircraft, Eviation says.

“We are proud to support Cape Air, a recognized leader in regional air travel, to chart a new path in delivering innovative solutions that benefit airline operators, passengers, communities and society,” Jessica Pruss, Eviation’s vice president of sales, said in a news release.