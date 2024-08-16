KNKX wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for 'Overall Excellence'

KNKX is being honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for “Overall Excellence.” The prestigious recognition was given in the “Large Market Radio” category. Recent winners include stations in San Antonio, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

For KNKX, this is a capstone on a string of significant regional and national awards, including regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, and more. A full list of recent awards is below.

News Director Jennifer Wing, who returned to KNKX in July of this year, praised the news team saying, “This recognition is yet another indication that the KNKX newsroom has done stellar work in reporting and bringing you the news, and I am honored to join this team of journalists and hosts. I want to give my most heartfelt congratulations to everyone at KNKX who earned this high honor.”



2024 Awards

National Edward. R Murrow Awards



“Overall Excellence” - KNKX News Team

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards



Public Media Journalists Association



Society of Professional Journalists



Sigma Delta Chi Award - Part of the pipeline: Allegations of abusive culture at youth soccer club mirror problems at pro level — Grace Madigan

National Association of Hispanic Journalists

