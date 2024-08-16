KNKX wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for 'Overall Excellence'
KNKX is being honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for “Overall Excellence.” The prestigious recognition was given in the “Large Market Radio” category. Recent winners include stations in San Antonio, Miami, and Los Angeles.
The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
For KNKX, this is a capstone on a string of significant regional and national awards, including regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, and more. A full list of recent awards is below.
News Director Jennifer Wing, who returned to KNKX in July of this year, praised the news team saying, “This recognition is yet another indication that the KNKX newsroom has done stellar work in reporting and bringing you the news, and I am honored to join this team of journalists and hosts. I want to give my most heartfelt congratulations to everyone at KNKX who earned this high honor.”
2024 Awards
National Edward. R Murrow Awards
- “Overall Excellence” - KNKX News Team
Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
- “Overall Excellence” - KNKX News Team
- “Best Investigative Reporting” - Part of the pipeline: Allegations of abusive culture at youth soccer club mirror problems at pro level — Grace Madigan
- “Best Newscast” - Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick
Public Media Journalists Association
- “Investigative Reporting, First Place” - Part of the pipeline: Allegations of abusive culture at youth soccer club mirror problems at pro level — Grace Madigan
- “Spot News, First Place” - Over a year after a fatal shooting, Ingraham High wants to retire track meet starter pistols — Scott Greenstone
- Use of Sound, First Place” - Inside the grueling, quirky political process shaping Seattle primaries — Scott Greenstone
- “Best Newscast, Second Place” - Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick
Society of Professional Journalists
- Sigma Delta Chi Award - Part of the pipeline: Allegations of abusive culture at youth soccer club mirror problems at pro level — Grace Madigan
National Association of Hispanic Journalists
- Ñ Award for Radio/Online Audio Journalism, Meet the Mexican, female conductor bringing classical music to Latinos in the Pacific Northwest — Lilly Ana Fowler