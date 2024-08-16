Donate
Tacoma PD to launch gunshot detection system pilot program

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:02 PM PDT
FILE - ShotSpotter equipment overlooks the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago on Aug. 10, 2021. The city announced in February 2024 it will not renew its contract for the gunfire detection equipment.

The Tacoma Police Department is planning to test out a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter across two square miles in the city this fall.

ShotSpotter is supposed to pinpoint the location of gunfire to help officers respond more quickly. Critics of the surveillance technology in other cities say it leads to over policing and have called it costly, unreliable, and biased.

Back in May, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell scrapped plans to implement the technology citing lack of funding. Tacoma's pilot program is part of an $800,000 grant to the police department from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department will hold two community meetings about the technology Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at 400 East 56th St. Tacoma, WA.
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
