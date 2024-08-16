Tacoma PD to launch gunshot detection system pilot program

The Tacoma Police Department is planning to test out a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter across two square miles in the city this fall.

ShotSpotter is supposed to pinpoint the location of gunfire to help officers respond more quickly. Critics of the surveillance technology in other cities say it leads to over policing and have called it costly, unreliable, and biased.

Back in May, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell scrapped plans to implement the technology citing lack of funding. Tacoma's pilot program is part of an $800,000 grant to the police department from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department will hold two community meetings about the technology Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at 400 East 56th St. Tacoma, WA.