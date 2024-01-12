Justice Department announces probe into death of Manny Ellis in Tacoma police custody

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Tacoma police officers violated federal law when they beat, Tasered and hogtied Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, before his death in March 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman’s office said in an email that it is “conducting an independent review of the state’s case concerning Manuel Ellis’ death. If that review reveals violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action.”

The FBI declined to comment about any involvement in the investigation.

The announcement comes ahead of Police Chief Avery Moore’s decision next week about whether to discipline Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher “Shane” Burbank and Timothy Rankine, who were acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges last month.

Collins and Burbank called Ellis over to their patrol car while stopped at a red light and said Ellis suddenly attacked them, according to trial testimony. Three eyewitnesses testified at trial that the officers were the aggressors. Rankine arrived as back-up and pressed on Ellis’ back for several minutes despite him saying he couldn’t breathe.

The department’s internal investigations of Collins, Burbank and Rankine had been on hold pending the outcome of their trial. Former Interim Police Chief Mike Ake previously “exonerated” two other officers, Armando Farinas and Masyih Ford, in December 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.