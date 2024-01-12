Donate
Justice Department announces probe into death of Manny Ellis in Tacoma police custody

KNKX Public Radio | By Jared Brown
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:36 PM PST
A photo of Manny Ellis is displayed while Special Assistant Attorney General Patty Eakes gives closing arguments during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine stand trial for charges related to the March 2020 killing of Manny Ellis.
Brian Hayes
/
Pool Photo - The News Tribune
A photo of Manny Ellis is displayed while Washington state Special Assistant Attorney General Patty Eakes gives closing arguments during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine were acquitted of all charges.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Tacoma police officers violated federal law when they beat, Tasered and hogtied Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, before his death in March 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman’s office said in an email that it is “conducting an independent review of the state’s case concerning Manuel Ellis’ death. If that review reveals violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action.”

The FBI declined to comment about any involvement in the investigation.

The announcement comes ahead of Police Chief Avery Moore’s decision next week about whether to discipline Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher “Shane” Burbank and Timothy Rankine, who were acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges last month.

Collins and Burbank called Ellis over to their patrol car while stopped at a red light and said Ellis suddenly attacked them, according to trial testimony. Three eyewitnesses testified at trial that the officers were the aggressors. Rankine arrived as back-up and pressed on Ellis’ back for several minutes despite him saying he couldn’t breathe.

The department’s internal investigations of Collins, Burbank and Rankine had been on hold pending the outcome of their trial. Former Interim Police Chief Mike Ake previously “exonerated” two other officers, Armando Farinas and Masyih Ford, in December 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
