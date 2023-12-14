Donate
The Walk Home: Key elements of the Tacoma officers' trial

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina,
Jared Brown
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM PST
Defense attorney Jared Ausserer cross-examines forensic pathology expert Dr. Roger Mitchell during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine stand trial for charges related to the March 2020 killing of Manny Ellis.
Brian Hayes
/
Pool - The News Tribune
Defense attorney Jared Ausserer cross-examines forensic pathology expert Dr. Roger Mitchell during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash.

After more than two months of testimony and arguments, the verdict in the trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with the murder and manslaughter of Manny Ellis is now in the hands of the jury.

While the jury is deliberating, the team from The Walk Home podcast has produced a new episode that looks at key moments from the trial and takes a deeper look at the defense’s strategy.

The episode is in two parts and brings listeners up-to-date with everything that happened during the trial.

Click "Listen" above to hear an excerpt from the new episode.

Over the two parts, you'll hear from eyewitnesses and expert witnesses who took the stand, you'll hear the officers' defense strategy, and you'll hear the officers tell their story to the jury in their own words. It's the first time in three years that they've publicly spoken about what happened the night of March 3, 2020.

Listen to both parts now at thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
