The Walk Home: Key elements of the Tacoma officers' trial

After more than two months of testimony and arguments, the verdict in the trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with the murder and manslaughter of Manny Ellis is now in the hands of the jury.

While the jury is deliberating, the team from The Walk Home podcast has produced a new episode that looks at key moments from the trial and takes a deeper look at the defense’s strategy.

The episode is in two parts and brings listeners up-to-date with everything that happened during the trial.

Click "Listen" above to hear an excerpt from the new episode.

Over the two parts, you'll hear from eyewitnesses and expert witnesses who took the stand, you'll hear the officers' defense strategy, and you'll hear the officers tell their story to the jury in their own words. It's the first time in three years that they've publicly spoken about what happened the night of March 3, 2020.

Listen to both parts now at thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.