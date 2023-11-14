Artist Spotlight: Mindy Barker

As part of KNKX Connects to Tacoma, we are featuring a selection of artists from the City of Destiny. Meet painter Mindy Barker.

The following Q&A was lightly edited for clarity.

Tell us about your art.

I’m fascinated by soil.

The soil we walk upon teems with a gazillion unseen critters — with one gram containing as much as 7,000 bacteria species.

I like to imagine what a cross-section of this strata could contain — perhaps fictional, frolicking, made-up creatures, imagined protective spirits, objects disposed of or demolished, trapped words, fantastical plants, mycelium bacterial colonies, colorful minerals, or perceived movement, like those I observe in nature: streaming water, twisting and billowing fabric, or swirling smoke. All of them vivid images of past memories embedded within deposited layers.

The resulting designs support my preoccupation: creating studio and public art that helps soften the urban edge by drawing inspiration from imagined deposited layers of strata, observed or imagined natural elements, an oversized animal that looks directly at the audience while pleading for its preservation, and a big dash of color. Past art installations include acrylic paint, ink, graphite, paper, canvas, photographs, and glass. And, at one time, I even painted on dark chocolate!

How long have you been an artist? Why or how did you decide to start creating art?

In 1993, I started a one-woman art business that specializes in commissioned murals, faux finishes, trompe l’oeil, custom paintings and original artwork completed mostly for inside structures: private homes and commercial interior spaces.

In 2013, I ventured into exterior mural projects by designing and painting large-scale murals for the public realm. The theme from the beginning was and remains Interventions of Urban Spaces: beautifying urban locations by designing murals specific to location. I feel that public art tends to inspire kindness, instill city pride, promote active neighborhood stewardship, and, hopefully, as with my designs, encourage a curiosity about the connection between humans and nature.

photo courtesy of the artist Mindy Barker

What's it like being an artist in Tacoma?

I find there is a lot of support among Tacoma artists and a lot of cross-over between art mediums. As an example, I have a studio at a church on North 6th and Orchard. Spearheaded by Ben Smith, a local musician, they have graciously offered spaces to local artists to work and create together.

Our next chance to work together will be December 2nd. Ben has organized a creative multi-discipline public event where musicians, poets, and painters will work together around the theme of peace and raise money for the children who are part of the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) tiny house project, which is housed on the church’s property, and families transitioning out of homelessness.

Is there another local artist in Tacoma that you admire? Who deserves a shout-out?

This is a hard decision because there are so many, but I will settle on Jeremy Gregory. I am amazed at all that he accomplishes: film, ceramics, painting, drawing, juggling, and juggling while skateboarding. He has a river of creativity that flows endlessly out of him — a never-ceasing stamina to keep creating. All done with a smile on his face. And with the ability to maintain a beautiful relationship. It’s inspiring.

Help us fill in the blank. "You think you know Tacoma, but you don’t know about..."

... Suki. While working lately on my project at the Point Defiance Zoo, I learned about Suki, the last Asian zoo elephant in Washington State. She is around 58 and is too sick to be transported out of state to an elephant preserve like other elephants have been around the states. I find this fascinating and her story has stuck with me. She is beautiful and I am grateful I have been able to visit her when onsite.

What's next? Any new work or projects you're excited to share?

I recently completed three 8’ x 8’ mural pieces for a project through the Washington State Arts Commission for View Ridge and Sunset Ridge Middle Schools in Ridgefield, WA.

Currently, I’m working on an interior mural within the Point Defiance's South Pacific Aquarium exhibit.

Both projects are super exciting because, for the first time, I am able to work with Jon Arruda, owner of J. Arruda Furniture, on creating dimensional substrates I then hang within the spaces. The ability to design in 3D has opened up my mind to new possibilities!