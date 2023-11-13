Artist Spotlight: Trenton Quiocho

As part of KNKX Connects to Tacoma, we are featuring a selection of artists from the City of Destiny. Meet glass artist Trenton Quiocho.

The following Q&A was lightly edited for clarity.

Tell us about your art.

My art is constantly evolving, but steadfastly rooted in my exploration of my Filipino-American identity. My practice is informed by Filipino history and traditions, which are translated into contemporary glass sculptures.

How long have you been an artist? Why or how did you decide to start creating art?

I’ve been an artist and creative for as long as I can remember, as cliche as that sounds! I picked up glassblowing in high school and have worked in a glassblowing capacity for the last 18 years. That said, I never really had the time to really focus on my own creative practice until the pandemic hit in 2020, which presented an opportunity for me to consider what that would look like, and to really use glassblowing as a vessel for cultural exploration and re-connection.

Photo courtesy of the artist Trento Quiocho

What's it like being an artist in Tacoma?

Being an artist in Tacoma is great. The arts community has a diverse mix of people who are all very passionate about their work, which keeps me inspired to create.

Is there another local artist in Tacoma that you admire? Who deserves a shout-out?

I want to go give a big shout out to Gabe Feenan and Tony Sorgenfrei. Both are amazing glass artists who have mentored me throughout the years, and have become great friends of mine.

Help us fill in the blank. "You think you know Tacoma, but you don’t know about..."

... Bob's Java Jive. It's one of the few true dive bars still around, and a great place for karaoke.

What's next? Any new work or projects you're excited to share?

It's been an incredibly busy year, and I’m finally entering a space of temporary rest before things pick back up again. I will be focusing on creating new work, and am looking forward to teaching a session at Pilchuck Glass School next summer.