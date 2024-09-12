Welcome to rivalry weekend in September for divorced Pacific Northwest foes

Welcome to rivalry weekend in September.

As college football fans adapt to the new world order brought on by conference realignment and playoff expansion, among the changes are a pair of rivalries that used to cap off regular seasons now taking place before summer ends.

Despite a nasty divorce last year, Washington and Washington State and Oregon and Oregon State are playing Saturday.

The Huskies and Ducks are now in the Big Ten. The Beavers and Cougars are now the Pac-12. That's it. Just them.

Washington State visits Seattle for the Apple Cup against Washington. The Cougars and Huskies have played 103 times but never earlier than mid-October.

The Civil War rivalry is even tastier with Oregon going to Corvallis to face what should be a fired-up home crowd. The Ducks and Beavers have played 107 times, but only twice before late November and never in September.

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State

The Ducks are unbeaten but it's been a choppy start against Idaho and Boise State for a team that started the season ranked No. 3. Can Oregon clean up its issues and start looking more like a Big Ten contender? For the Beavers, coming off a shutout of San Diego State, a victory against their bitter rival would simply make the season.

Washington State at Washington

The Huskies have had an encouraging start under new coach Jedd Fisch, who took over a playoff team in name only after massive NFL and portal departures. Same goes for the Cougars and new QB John Mateer, who ran for a school-record 197 yards last week. It might feel even better for Wazzu to take down the Huskies in Seattle.

Both games start Saturday, September 14 at 12:30 p.m.