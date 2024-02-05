Seattle and Vancouver to host 13 Men's World Cup matches in 2026

FIFA has announcedthe match schedule for the 2026 Men's World Cup. The tournament will be held across North America, with matches played in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Seattle will host six matches, including two in the knockout round and one of the three U.S. group stage matches.

During the broadcast of the announcement Sunday, U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter responded to the news:

"Then thinking about Seattle with its rich fan culture, loud atmosphere in the stadium. I can already picture our bus driving to the stadium, weaving through the city and having the march to the match, seeing the fans. It's going to be an incredible atmosphere."

The first game at Lumen Field will be played on June 15, 2026. Seven matches will be played in Vancouver, B.C.

Here are the World Cup matches scheduled for the Pacific Northwest:

Group stage matches



Saturday, June 13, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Monday, June 15, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Friday, June 19, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Sunday, June 21, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Friday, June 26, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Friday, June 26, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Round of 32



Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Thursday, July 2, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

Round of 16



Monday, July 6, 2026 - Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - BC Place Vancouver

The World Cup Final will be played July 19, 2026 in New Jersey. Match tickets and information have not yet been released.