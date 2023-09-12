Donate
More than three years after Manny Ellis’ killing, a trial is set to begin

KNKX Public Radio |
Jared BrownMayowa Aina
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM PDT
A sign that reads "March 3, 2020," rests on concrete next to green plants and orange poppies.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
A sign that reads "March 3, 2020," is displayed Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the "Manny's Garden" memorial established at the intersection of 96th St. and Ainsworth Ave. in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police officers.

On Monday, jury selection begins in the long-anticipated trial in the killing of Manny Ellis, more than three and a half years after his death while in police custody.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face manslaughter charges in connection with the death. Collins and Burbank are also charged with second-degree murder.

KNKX reporter Jared Brown is part of The Walk Home podcast team and will be covering the trial along with The Seattle Times. He joined KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt to give a preview of what’s ahead.

Listen to their conversation above.

Learn more about what happened to Manny Ellis and what led to this trial in The Walk Home, an award-winning narrative podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times. Subscribe at thewalkhomepodcast.org and on all podcast platforms.

South Sound Manuel EllisThe Walk HomeTacoma PoliceKNKX original
Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
Emil Moffatt
Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
Jared Brown
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
Mayowa Aina
