More than three years after Manny Ellis’ killing, a trial is set to begin

On Monday, jury selection begins in the long-anticipated trial in the killing of Manny Ellis, more than three and a half years after his death while in police custody.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face manslaughter charges in connection with the death. Collins and Burbank are also charged with second-degree murder.

KNKX reporter Jared Brown is part of The Walk Home podcast team and will be covering the trial along with The Seattle Times. He joined KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt to give a preview of what’s ahead.

Listen to their conversation above.

Learn more about what happened to Manny Ellis and what led to this trial in The Walk Home, an award-winning narrative podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times. Subscribe at thewalkhomepodcast.org and on all podcast platforms.