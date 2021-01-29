Watch: Our First Virtual School Of Jazz Studio Session

Some of the most resilient musicians finding ways to keep music alive during COVID-19 are local jazz students. KNKX recently presented its first virtual School of Jazz studio session with the Red Combo from Seattle Academy (SAAS), hosted by Abe Beeson. Watch the performance below.

The Red Combo—Henry Roseman on piano, bassist Tito Rios Viche, and KNKX’s December 2020 guest student DJ Calvin Lundin on drums—performed with their mentor, Northwest bassist and Origin Records artist Paul Gabrielson. The program included three tunes penned by Henry Roseman. The event also featured Abe’s Q&A with the musicians and SAAS band director Matt Frost. Note: the musicians performed together at Seattle Academy with safety protocols in place.

KNKX is proud of our commitment to providing mentorship and performance opportunities for Western Washington jazz students through our School of Jazz program—now in its 15th year. Stay tuned for more virtual School of Jazz studio sessions showcasing some of the most talented Northwest jazz students.

Thanks to Alaska Airlines and BECU for their support of KNKX School of Jazz.