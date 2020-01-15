 Vashon and Seattle creatives nab $100K artist prizes | KNKX

Vashon and Seattle creatives nab $100K artist prizes

Seattle poet J Mace III and Vashon artists Beka Economopoulos and Jason Jones will receive a $100,000 award from Creative Capital for the production of new projects

J Mace III

Being black and transgender is at the center of J Mace's work. The poet will collaborate with Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Washington D.C.-based artist, on a book and documentary project called The Black Trans Prayer Book: A Performative Documentary.

"It's about collecting the stories, the poems, the prayers, the incantations and healing tools of black trans people for black trans people," Mace said in an interview.

The poet has been working on the project for three years. So receiving the Creative Capital award now, Mace says, "feels kind of surreal that all these things are coming to a head this way."

Economopoulos and Jones (along with their collaborator, Director of the Native Organizers Alliance and New York-based media producer Judith LeBlanc) will use the award to complete The Natural History Museum  Presents: The Supreme Court of Red Natural History project, an ongoing art intervention that assembles a collective of accusers within an authoritative architecture to put natural history on trial, according to a press release.

 A total of 41 individual artists across the country are recipients of this year's Creative Capital Awards.

Arts

