UW shifts to online classes to protect students and staff from the novel coronavirus

The University of Washington, which has more than 57,000 students and more than 4,300 faculty members across its campuses and facilities, will no longer hold class in person starting Monday. This extends to all campuses through the end of the quarter on March 20, in an effort to protect people from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The university said classes and final exams will be conducted remotely, as possible. In addition, the university said a staff member who works in the Roosevelt Commons East building received a “presumptive positive” test for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, which originated in China and has since spread around the globe. That person is self-isolated at home. The building has been closed for cleaning.

“These actions are being taken in response to recommendations from public health agencies to avoid bringing large groups of people together in close proximity for events and gatherings,” the university said in a statement. “If events and gatherings are held, best practices such as social distancing are encouraged. In-person classes qualify as events, and the sizes of our classrooms do not generally allow for social distancing.”

Seattle University also said it will no longer hold class in person starting Monday. The university said it has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its campus community.

The Seattle region is the hardest hit of any spot in the U.S. so far. The state’s Department of Health says there have been 11 deaths, of which 10 were in King County, and 79 confirmed positive cases. Around the globe, the World Health Organization said on Thursday that there have been more than 95,000 confirmed cases, with more than 80,000 of those in China. The virus has spread to 86 countries.

Meanwhile, school districts have largely kept schools open based on guidance from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Health officials have said COVID-19 poses less of a health risk to children. But families have increasingly put pressure on school districts to close, saying that children could bring the illness home and spread it to vulnerable family members.

The University of Washington has campuses in Seattle, Bothell and Tacoma. Its campuses will remain open, including hospitals, clinics, dining services, residence halls, and recreation and athletics facilities, the university said. Huskies athletic events will still be held as scheduled.

The university said shifting to online classes will allow facilities crews to deep clean classrooms and other spaces.