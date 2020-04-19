"Songs for Jude" will be featured this week on Jazz Northwest. Judy Cites was a concert organizer, promoter and producer, tour manager, ticket maven, active fan and patron of music, dance and theatre. Hers was a familiar face in most of this area’s concert halls, theatres and other performance spaces. She loved jazz, especially standards and we’ll play some of her favorites in tribute - Songs for Jude, played or sung by Dave Peck, Nancy King & Fred Hersch, Chuck Deardorf, The Garfield Jazz Ensemble, Kelley Johnson, Bill Anschell and Don Lanphere.

Judy's peaceful passing in her sleep on April 13 at home ended an amazing career - and a 35-year love story shared with Jim Wilke, host and producer of Jazz Northwest.