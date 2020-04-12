Seattle jazz hero Jay Thomas on Jazz Northwest

Multi-instrumentalist Jay Thomas was named a Seattle Jazz Hero recently by the national Jazz Journalists Association, and will be featured on today’s episode with a pair of pieces drawn from Jay's recent album "High Crimes and Misdemeanors." The Jazz Journalists Association is a national organization that names a list of those who are "activists, advocates, altruists, aiders and abettors of jazz" every year. This year's list named 27 individuals in 23 U.S. cities, who in many cases have careers that extend far beyond their local region. Congratulations also to Portland drummer Ron Steen who was named a Portland Jazz Hero by the Jazz Journalists Association.

Also featured on this week's show are selections by Jacqueline Tabor, Thomas Marriott, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, and Hadley Caliman and Pete Christlieb among others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.