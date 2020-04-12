 Seattle jazz hero Jay Thomas on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Seattle jazz hero Jay Thomas on Jazz Northwest

Multi-instrumentalist Jay Thomas was named a Seattle Jazz Hero recently by the national Jazz Journalists Association, and will be featured on today’s episode with a pair of pieces drawn from Jay's recent album "High Crimes and Misdemeanors." The Jazz Journalists Association is a national organization that names a list of those who are "activists, advocates, altruists, aiders and abettors of jazz" every year. This year's list named 27 individuals in 23 U.S. cities, who in many cases have careers that extend far beyond their local region. Congratulations also to Portland drummer Ron Steen who was named a Portland Jazz Hero by the Jazz Journalists Association.  

Also featured on this week's show are selections by Jacqueline Tabor, Thomas Marriott, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, and Hadley Caliman and Pete Christlieb among others. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

Music from Portland to Vancouver, B.C. on Jazz Northwest

By Apr 5, 2020

Musicians from Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest are featured today on Jazz Northwest. Johnaye Kendrick was to have been featured in a concert at Seattle Art Museum last month so we're including one of her songs along with music by Randy Halberstadt, Cory Weeds Little Big Band, Kerry Politzer, Jenny Davis and others.

Jazz Northwest for March 22, 2020

By Mar 23, 2020

Radio continues to be your best source for jazz and we focus on regional artists on Jazz Northwest.  Virtually all live performance venues are closed, but some artists are mounting their own virtual performances, see the KNKX Calendar for details. Meanwhile, we'll feature an hour with Jay Thomas, Marina Albero, Gail Pettis, Chuck Deardorf, Danny Kolke & Pete Christlieb, Charlie Porter, Kiki Valera and a new CD from Pearl Django today on Jazz Northwest.  