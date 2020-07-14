 Seattle Education Association says it's unsafe to resume in-person school given COVID-19 cases | KNKX

Seattle Education Association says it's unsafe to resume in-person school given COVID-19 cases

By 1 hour ago
  • Seattle's Garfield High School
    Seattle's Garfield High School
    Joe Wolf / Flickr

As the clock ticks down toward the fall school year, the teachers union in Seattle said it’s not yet safe to return to school buildings.

The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts have now said they plan to start the school year online. Seattle Public Schools has proposed a hybrid model of some in-person and some remote instruction.

But the Seattle Education Association, the union representing about 6,000 teachers, counselors, librarians, office professionals and other school staff, said that would put students in harm’s way, given that coronavirus cases have been increasing.

“We really need to pay attention to the fact that the transmission rate is high as of this week,” said Jennifer Matter, president of the Seattle Education Association. “The number of cases is much higher than it was in March when we closed schools.”

In recent days, the daily number of new coronavirus cases in King County has been about double what it was in mid-March.

Matter said the union is asking that the district collaborate at the bargaining table to improve remote instruction.

The abrupt shift to distance learning in the spring left many parents and caregivers frazzled and stressed, trying to help their kids manage multiple web sites and stay on track academically. And some students in districts around the state lacked connection to the internet, making it difficult to do assignments at all.

“We know that in the spring we hastily pulled together a remote learning program that needs to be reconfigured,” Matter said. “We need to be spending time with professional development but also training families so they can understand what remote learning looks like and how they can support their children at home.”

In a statement, Seattle Public Schools said it continues to bargain in good faith with the union over the impact of any changed working conditions.

“The safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority,” the district said in a statement, adding that Seattle Public Schools will continue to follow the recommendations of local and state public health departments, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the governor’s office.

Tags: 
Education
Seattle School District
teachers
COVID-19

Related Content

Hundreds joined a protest in Tacoma for racial equity in schools

By Jun 15, 2020
Ashley Gross / KNKX

The protests over police killings of Black people have broadened into calls to dismantle systemic racism — including in schools.

In Tacoma, a Black Youth Matters march on Saturday drew hundreds of people of all ages and races. One woman held a sign that said “No Cops in Schools.” Some children wore t-shirts that said “I can’t breathe” in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

State superintendent’s work group examines ways to possibly reopen schools in the fall

By May 15, 2020
Rachel La Corte / The Associated Press

The statewide school closure to slow the spread of the coronavirus has brought tremendous upheaval to families. Parents are trying to help their children keep up with assignments from home, while many of them juggle work responsibilities or cope with financial stresses stemming from unemployment.

Added to that is a continued lack of internet access for many families that the state and school districts are trying to address — even now, two months after schools were ordered to shut down.