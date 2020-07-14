Seattle Education Association says it's unsafe to resume in-person school given COVID-19 cases

As the clock ticks down toward the fall school year, the teachers union in Seattle said it’s not yet safe to return to school buildings.

The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts have now said they plan to start the school year online. Seattle Public Schools has proposed a hybrid model of some in-person and some remote instruction.

But the Seattle Education Association, the union representing about 6,000 teachers, counselors, librarians, office professionals and other school staff, said that would put students in harm’s way, given that coronavirus cases have been increasing.

“We really need to pay attention to the fact that the transmission rate is high as of this week,” said Jennifer Matter, president of the Seattle Education Association. “The number of cases is much higher than it was in March when we closed schools.”

In recent days, the daily number of new coronavirus cases in King County has been about double what it was in mid-March.

Matter said the union is asking that the district collaborate at the bargaining table to improve remote instruction.

The abrupt shift to distance learning in the spring left many parents and caregivers frazzled and stressed, trying to help their kids manage multiple web sites and stay on track academically. And some students in districts around the state lacked connection to the internet, making it difficult to do assignments at all.

“We know that in the spring we hastily pulled together a remote learning program that needs to be reconfigured,” Matter said. “We need to be spending time with professional development but also training families so they can understand what remote learning looks like and how they can support their children at home.”

In a statement, Seattle Public Schools said it continues to bargain in good faith with the union over the impact of any changed working conditions.

“The safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority,” the district said in a statement, adding that Seattle Public Schools will continue to follow the recommendations of local and state public health departments, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the governor’s office.