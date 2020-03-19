Reykdal: School year likely won't extend into July or August because of funding issues

With schools closed statewide until late April, many parents and students have wondered whether the school year will be extended into July or August.

In a webinar hosted by the League of Education Voters, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said that’s not likely.

That’s because when the governor ordered that schools shut down to limit the spread of the coronavirus, he said the state would continue funding school districts. Reykdal said if school continues deep into the summer, that would create a cash-flow problem for districts. His office recently said the school year should go until June 19, though he said that date could change.

“With the governor insisting that we pay folks, because he doesn’t want to contribute to the economic impact, districts will continue to burn their cash rate through that date,” he said. “So if we then add on July and August school, of course, we’d be talking about large supplemental contracts likely and lots of additional costs.”

He said because school staff members are continuing to get paid, they’re also expected to work. But he says the learning opportunities will differ district by district, and parents should be patient.

“Our expectation through guidance is that we will get every district to some point where they’re engaging students and families in what learning can look like,” he said. “It will not be the same. It simply will not be five and a half hours of a first-grader or a third-grader in front of a screen receiving instruction like they would in a classroom.”

Seattle Public Schools told families that it will start on Monday to offer educational programming on channel 26, which is called SPS TV. It also will be available on the district website and social media. And the district is handing out packets of learning materials at school lunch distribution sites.