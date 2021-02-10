Region prepares for wintry blast, with snow expected over next few days

Western Washington is bracing for the first significant snowfall of the winter.

Sound Transit, King County Metro and the state Department of Transportation — along with city leaders up and down western Washington — say they’re making preparations to deal with the inclement weather.

This post will be updated after those officials give a briefing to reporters, expected Wednesday afternoon.

Pierce County has a website set up to track road closures, snow plow routes and shelter and transit information. You can find that here.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says there’s still some uncertainty on just how much snow will fall — and stick — but that the entire region should prepare for at least some ground cover.

How it will play out

First, we'll see light snow showers north of Seattle and not much accumulation. A little poke on Wednesday and Thursday.

Then a second system brings heavier snow buildup from Tacoma southward starting Thursday afternoon, with lighter accumulation in Seattle. A shove.

Finally, a full wallop of snow Friday night and Saturday morning, with potential for greater snowfall across a wide range of western Washington.

The weather service keeps updating its forecast as new data is available, and you can follow the latest developments on twitter.

Br(rrr)eezy conditions, too

An outflow from Canada’s Fraser River valley is bringing wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour to the Bellingham area and the San Juan Islands.

“The winds are kind of filtered through that gap and spill out into the Whatcom County,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a weather service meteorologist. “It brings in all this cold air.”

Overnight lows in Bellingham will be in the upper teens the next couple nights. Daytime highs will be right near the freezing mark. A wind advisory remains in effect through Friday morning.

DeFlitch says east winds will come through the Cascade gaps on Thursday and Friday, meaning some breezy conditions and cold temperatures for the foothills, and areas like North Bend and Enumclaw.

Stay tuned to KNKX for weather updates during Morning Edition (5:30-9 a.m.) and All Things Considered (3-6 p.m.).