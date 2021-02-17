 The New Cool: Seattle's 45th St Brass releases a 'Digital 45' | KNKX
Related Program: 
The New Cool

The New Cool: Seattle's 45th St Brass releases a 'Digital 45'

By 1 hour ago
  • Zeroes and ones combine for brassy fun on the latest from Seattle's 45th St Brass
    Zeroes and ones combine for brassy fun on the latest from Seattle's 45th St Brass
    Digital single artwork by Peter Daniel

The busy bees of Seattle-area jazz keep producing honey-sweet new music in difficult pandemic times. The members of 45th St Brass band are the latest, with a pair of tasty tunes out now showing off their unique modern take on the brass band tradition. They'll celebrate the single with a live-streamed release show Thursday night.

"The Digital 45" is 45th St Brass' debut for the Color Red record label, joining NW soul-jazz acts like The True Loves, Cecil Moses & the SGs, Polyrhythmics, and West Seattle Soul. Acting like a 7-inch single that doesn't require flipping over, 45th St Brass' "Digital 45" is a fine example of two sides of this talented crew  instrumental and vocal.

Powerhouse singer Annie Jantzer knocked off our socks in the KNKX studios four years ago with this band on "Sea in the Sky," and her position in 45th St Brass has solidified in recent years.

Featured on the lead tune, "Love on Top," Jantzer takes on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning single inspired by her role as Etta James in the 2008 film Cadillac Records. Beyoncé's '80s-styled song spiked by vintage soul is rejuvenated by Jantzer's pretty-meets-powerful voice, backed by the band's joyfully bouncing horns.

Their version hews close to the original, which is remarkable considering the source material, and deserves to reach the larger audience that make up Beyoncé fans worldwide. In fact, with its funky trombone-soloing arrangement, it may be closer to that Etta James' '60s spark than the original.

The digital single's "B-side" presents the band's instrumental roots. "Monkeys Are Heavy" is as wild a ride as the title suggests. A majestic mid-tempo intro opens into a thick D'Vonne Lewis drumbeat and the friendly, funky theme. Saxophones, trombones, trumpet and tuba coil around each other and combine for the ensemble bridge of the tune and repeat the theme.

By mid-tune, Peter Daniel's baritone sax and Nelson Bell's tuba join Lewis' rhythm and set up the other horns for a party-in-the-streets-style blowing session. Jason Cressey and David Marriott's trombones tangle with the trumpet of Trevor Parrish in joyful exuberance, making the current lack of live music hurt a little bit more.

Happily, you can join 45th St Brass live Thursday at 7 p.m. and, though watching online isn't nearly the same as feeling this band's energy in person, it's sure to be as good a party as you'll find. Be sure to chip in during the show or buy the single to support this great group of our musical neighbors, and get ready for more new music from 45th St Brass coming our way soon.

The New Cool airs Fridays from 9 to 11 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Wash.

Tags: 
The New Cool
45th St Brass
Peter Daniel
Annie Jantzer
Color Red Records

Related Content

A Fresh Sound In Brass Band Jazz

By Nov 24, 2017
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Seattle's 45th St Brass find plenty of funky fun in the tradition of New Orleans brass bands, but they also take the opportunity to stretch the possibilities of this classic lineup of horns and drums.

Led by the baritone sax of Peter Daniel, forming a tight rhythm section with Nelson Bell on tuba and D'Vonne Lewis (playing on half of the new album) drumming for this performance.

The trombones of Jason Cressey and David Marriott play with and against each other, and trumpeter Shawn Mickelson added a bright sharpness to their sound. 

The New Cool: 45th St Brass reimagine jazz in collaboration with Spekulation

By Feb 7, 2020
Photograph by Peter Daniel

Saxophonist Peter Daniel was excited to tell me about a new collaboration with his 45th St Brass band later this month. I heard what he told me, but I didn't quite understand. So we met up in Fremont to get to the bottom of an intriguing new way of hearing and playing music.

The New Cool: The True Loves triumph with a powerful new soul jazz single

By Jan 14, 2021
Really cool black & white band photo by Janine Chiorazzi..

Seattle's premier soul jazz ensemble has released a new single, "Sunday Afternoon," moving its world-class horns to the front of the band's powerful rhythm section engine. Tune in for Friday night's New Cool to hear The True Loves' hip soundscape for relaxing and recharging for a new week, or a new year.