Larry Scott's tenure as Pac-12 commissioner had no shortage of controversy

On Wednesday the Pac-12 announced that commissioner Larry Scott's tenure would end in June, a year before his contract was set to expire. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel says that over the 12 years that he ran the Pac-12, Scott had a rather lavish lifestyle that came as a great expense to the organization.

He set his salary around $5.5 million a year, rented expensive office space in San Francisco and would often take private jets and book expensive hotel rooms.

But Thiel says the biggest controversy was how he went about creating and managing the Pac-12 Network, the distributor of Pac-12 sports for television.

