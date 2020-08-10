 Kelly's Heroes on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

Kelly's Heroes on Jazz Northwest

By 26 minutes ago

Bass player Red Kelly (back row, third from left) was a veteran of Stan Kenton, Charlie Barnett, Harry James and Woody Herman bands among others before he retired from the road and operated a jazz club near Olympia called the Tumwater Conservatory in the 70s, and later, Kellys in Tacoma in the 80s and 90s.  Saxophonists Bill Ramsay and Milt Kleeb put together a great book for an 11 piece band that played at Kellys monthly and they made one CD. We'll hear a Milt Kleeb arrangement featuring Bill Ramsay from that CD on this week's Jazz Northwest. 

Also on this week's show, Phil Kelly (no relation) leads his big band The Northwest Prevailing Winds, Vancouver saxophonist Jerry Cook new CD, singer Becca Duran and others.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

Jazz Northwest for August 2, 2020

By Aug 2, 2020
Photos by Jim Wilke & layout and design by John Bishop for Origin Records

The late saxophonist Don Lanphere enjoyed mixing things up on each album and he recorded a dozen albums in late life. In 1996, Don Lanphere invited Pete Christlieb to join him in a one-day studio session that produced an appropriately titled CD, "Get Happy."  The pianist on the date, Marc Seales contributed a tune titled "Remember Why" which will open Jazz Northwest  this Sunday. Also on this week's show, a tune celebrating the H.O.E.

Prevailing Winds, dog days and baseball on Jazz Northwest

By Jul 20, 2020
Rosette Jordaan

We're approaching the "dog days" of Summer, and inspired by the photo on the CD we're leading off this show with an outstanding big band led by composer/arranger Phil Kelly. Mostly Northwest residents with a few guests from L.A. and New York, it's an exciting band playing great originals by Phil Kelly, I had you with the puppies, right? Also, on this edition of the show, Portlander Dave Frishberg sings a couple of songs about baseball, and we remember Clarence Acox group playing at The New Orleans Creole Restaurant.