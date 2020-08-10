Kelly's Heroes on Jazz Northwest

Bass player Red Kelly (back row, third from left) was a veteran of Stan Kenton, Charlie Barnett, Harry James and Woody Herman bands among others before he retired from the road and operated a jazz club near Olympia called the Tumwater Conservatory in the 70s, and later, Kellys in Tacoma in the 80s and 90s. Saxophonists Bill Ramsay and Milt Kleeb put together a great book for an 11 piece band that played at Kellys monthly and they made one CD. We'll hear a Milt Kleeb arrangement featuring Bill Ramsay from that CD on this week's Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show, Phil Kelly (no relation) leads his big band The Northwest Prevailing Winds, Vancouver saxophonist Jerry Cook new CD, singer Becca Duran and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.