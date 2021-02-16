Alana Bridgewater hosts The Journey to Jazz and Human Rights, the award-winning documentary produced by Jazz.FM91 in Toronto, Canada is a look at how the music, and the men and women who made the music, laid claim to human rights around the world. The four part series airs Monday February 15 through Thursday February 18 at 7 p.m. on KNKX.

JAZZ.FM91 · The Journey to Jazz and Human Rights

Behind the documentary:

As part of an enhanced listener experience, Jazz.FM91 has, with the support of Maytree, created a supplementary research component to expand on The Journey to Jazz and Human Rights documentary podcast series.

To find out more information about the artists and songs you heard in each episode, please see the links below.

Episode 1: Civil Rights

Episode 2: Economic Rights

Episode 3: Women’s Rights

Episode 4: Jazz Around the World

Funding for this series was provided by Maytree, which is committed to advancing systemic solutions to poverty and strengthening civic communities by taking a human rights approach.