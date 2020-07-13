Johnny Mandel at Jazz Port Townsend remembered on Jazz Northwest

The justly celebrated composer and arranger Johnny Mandel died June 29 at the age of 94 in Oaji CA. He received multiple Grammy awards and Oscars for his songs and music for films and was a member of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. Mandel made one appearance at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend in 2012, when he was the featured composer-arranger and conducted the Centrum All-Star Big Band in a concert of his music. This brought his career full-circle, he began his career as a big band arranger in the 40s and 50s. In this encore presentation, four of Johnny Mandel's award-winning songs from this concert will be highlighted this week on Jazz Northwest. Included will be "Close Enough for Love," "Emily," "Theme from MASH" and "The Shadow Of Your Smile."

Also featured on this week's show is a new release by Vancouver tenor saxophonist Jerry Cook, as well as music by Porlanders Warren Rand and Randy Porter, and selections by Francesco Crosara, Xavier Lecouturier and Thomas Marriott.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.