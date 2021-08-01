Jazz Northwest for August 1

We had you with the puppies, right? But listen to the music! This week's Jazz Northwest opens with one of those fun-filled compositions and arrangements by Phil Kelly played by an all-star big band of mostly Northwest resident musicians. Also this show includes a recent album by Brent Irwin and the Jazz Misfits, Cory Weeds, Greta Matassa, Fred Radke and Primo Kim and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.