Jazz Northwest for August 1

  • Cover photo by Rosette Jordaan, design by John Bishop

We had you with the puppies, right? But listen to the music! This week's Jazz Northwest  opens with one of those fun-filled compositions and arrangements by Phil Kelly played by an all-star big band of mostly Northwest resident musicians. Also this show includes a recent album by Brent Irwin and the Jazz Misfits, Cory Weeds, Greta Matassa, Fred Radke and Primo Kim and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

Jazz Northwest for July 25

By Jul 25, 2021
Jovino Santos Neto
Rhonda Stewart

A new solo album by pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto, "Luz" was recorded in one continuous session on a beautiful Fazioli piano at Northwest Pianos in Bellevue. Selections by Jovino and his mentor Hermeto Pascoal will be heard on this week's Jazz Northwest. 

Jazz Northwest for July 4

By Jul 4, 2021
The Lighthouse All-Stars, led by Shorty Rogers and Bud Shank.
William Claxton

This week's Jazz Northwest includes music by composer arranger Milt Kleeb, as well as trombonist Ian McDougall, Rebecca Kilgore, Bud Shank and Shorty Rogers' Lighthouse All-stars, pianist Randy Halberstadt and others. The Lighthouse All Stars play Shorty Rogers' great arrangement of "America The Beautiful."

