Jackson Street Jazz Walk honors Seattle jazz past, present and future Friday and Saturday

  • The first family of Seattle music: (l-r) Dave Lewis III, Donovan Lewis, D'Vonne Lewis appear at the Jackson Street Jazz Walk Friday night.
    Photo by Eugenie Jones

Black History Month concludes at the end of the week, and Seattle jazz musicians and fans will be celebrating the legacy of African-American musicians in the Northwest Friday and Saturday nights with the virtual Jackson Street Jazz Walk.

One of the hottest jazz spots in the country in the 1940s was along Seattle's Jackson Street, with clubs that saw early performances from then-local stars Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and Ernestine Anderson. Seattle's jazz legacy continues with livestreamed performances from the Northwest's best this weekend. KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson spoke with Jazz Walk organizer Eugenie Jones about the important place African Americans have in Seattle music history, and says the Jackson Street Jazz Walk is honoring their legacy and moving it forward.

Virtual performances, still filled with life and passion.
Credit Jazz Walk poster used with kind permission.

