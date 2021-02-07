Earshot Golden Ear award nominees on Jazz Northwest

Nominees for Earshot's Golden Ear awards have been announced, and we'll sample some of them on this week's Jazz Northwest. Nominated for Recording of the Year and Acoustic Jazz Ensemble of the Year is Thomas Marriott and we'll hear the title song from "Trumpet Ship." Also nominated and on this show are Ryan Burns' "Postponed Parade," and Johnaye Kendrick who has been nominated in the Vocalist of the Year category. Some of the other nominees will be featured on Jazz Northwest in coming weeks. Voting takes place this month. For more info and a list of all the nominees, see earshot.org.

Also, this week, Daniel Hersog's Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver BC, Jovino Santos Neto from Bellevue to Brazil, The Westerlies whose "WestFest" is this week, and more.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.