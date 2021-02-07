 Earshot Golden Ear award nominees on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

Earshot Golden Ear award nominees on Jazz Northwest

By

Nominees for Earshot's Golden Ear awards have been announced, and we'll sample some of them on this week's Jazz Northwest. Nominated for Recording of the Year and Acoustic Jazz Ensemble of the Year is Thomas Marriott and we'll hear the title song from "Trumpet Ship." Also nominated and on this show are Ryan Burns' "Postponed Parade," and Johnaye Kendrick who has been nominated in the Vocalist of the Year category. Some of the other nominees will be featured on Jazz Northwest in coming weeks. Voting takes place this month. For more info and a list of all the nominees, see earshot.org

Also, this week, Daniel Hersog's Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver BC, Jovino Santos Neto from Bellevue to Brazil, The Westerlies whose "WestFest" is this week, and more.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

While the pandemic precluded most live music last year, Ryan Burns recorded seven singles over six months with a variety of personnel and locations. The singles have been collected in an album titled "Postponed Parade." Ryan Burns composed all the music and plays piano, electric keyboard and organ on various tracks in the album issued on vinyl and CD.  Two selections from the recent album are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. Also, on this week's show are selections by The Endemic Ensemble. Kelley Johnson, Steve Treseler Group and others. 