Bellevue district will bring 2nd-graders back even after teachers union votes against it

UPDATE, 12:40 pm: Adds comments from the Bellevue superintendent about continuing with the plan to bring second-graders back for in-person learning.

Bellevue Superintendent Ivan Duran says the district will continue with its plan to welcome about 770 second-graders back for in-person learning on Thursday, even though teachers may not show up.

The Bellevue Education Association voted on Tuesday to call on the school district to pause its expansion of in-person learning, saying it should be delayed until all educators have had full access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with KNKX, Duran said district leaders are disappointed by the union's move. He said each school has a plan in place to staff classrooms with substitute teachers, administrators and other certificated employees to welcome second-graders in case their regular teachers do not show up. Duran said the district has been providing in-person education to hundreds of students since September, including early learners, children who are English-language learners and students who need special education services.

"And in all those situations, we have followed the risk mitigation strategies. We are wearing masks, we are following physical distancing, and we are proving and showing that you can still return students back before educators and other staff members are vaccinated," he said.

Allison Snow, president of the Bellevue Education Association, said the district has not fully addressed the safety concerns of members, including questions that remain about substitute teacher coverage.

“We do not in any way want this to be about us versus students. This is us versus COVID,” Snow said. “And this is us standing united to ensure the best possible working conditions for our staff so that they ensure the best possible working conditions for our students.”

The pressure of overseeing online learning at home since last March has caused stress for many families. One single mother said she’s spent thousands of dollars on care for her children when they would normally be at school and she’s now investigating private school options. But another parent said he would stand with teachers and would not send his second-grader back to school.

As the virus continues to spread throughout Washington, and with the prospect of vaccination on the horizon, Bellevue educators said now is not the time to resume in-person instruction. The move to resume face-to-face learning is playing out differently district by district. Tacoma and Mercer Island recently welcomed kindergartners back to classrooms. The Sedro-Woolley Education Association voted to wait until educators have access to the vaccine to return to classrooms.

Snow said if the Bellevue district does not agree to the pause, educators will switch their classes to all independent assignments on Thursday and Friday. In addition to the pause they’ve requested, Snow said they would like district leaders to return to the negotiating table to address safety questions they say remain unanswered.

Duran said the district has been meeting with the union to reach agreement on unresolved issues, including concerns about susbstitutes.